Coney Island project to reinforce Sandy-damaged beach is funded

Coney Island’s shoreline is getting reinforcements to prevent further erosion, federal officials in New York announced Monday.

Money for Superstorm Sandy repairs will cover part of a two decade Army Corps of Engineers project to protect three miles of beachfront.

The funding will allow the Army Corps to construct so-called “T-groin” structures and a rock spur to prevent erosion, as well as replenish the beach, between West 37th Street and Norton Point. Work is expected to begin shortly after the contract is awarded this September.

“This project is instrumental in rebuilding the beachfront in Brooklyn that was damaged as a result of Superstorm Sandy,” Sen. Charles Schumer said in a statement.