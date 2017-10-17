A housing cop was arrested on Tuesday and charged with exposing himself to a pair of children in the Bronx, police said.

The officer, Adam Fridson, 43, allegedly drove up to two girls, ages 12 and 7, in a light-colored Subaru at about 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 11 on East Tremont Avenue in the Throggs Neck area.

Fridson, who has 12 years on the job, then allegedly got out of the car, asked for directions to McDonald’s and exposed himself to the girls, before driving off.

He was arrested at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday inside the 5th Precinct in Manhattan and charged with two counts each of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, lewdness and exposure of a person, police said.