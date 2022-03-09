Hammered: Cops cuff suspect in West Village hammer attack

The NYPD have cuffed the suspect allegedly responsible for a brutal subway attack with a hammer.

Police apprehended 48-year-old Christian Jeffers of 741 Columbus Ave. on March 9 for bludgeoning a 29-year-old Asian man inside the mezzanine of the 14th Street and 7th Avenue subway station.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, police nabbed the suspect when they spotted him buying drugs inside a subway station.

Jeffers is charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, and criminal possession of a weapon.

As Jeffers was led away from Transit District 4 in handcuffs, he claimed that he committed the assault after being pushed, despite video footage showing no such action.

“We are grateful for the outstanding police work by the NYPD who were able to locate and arrest the person who attacked one of our riders within 24 hours of the incident,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber in a statement. “We will always stand up for our customers and their safety, and we expect this perpetrator of a hate crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”