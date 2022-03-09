Brute bashes man in hammer attack at West Village subway stop

A man hit another guy in the head with a hammer at a West Village subway station Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old victim was walking through the mezzanine of the 14th Street station on the 1, 2, and 3 lines near 7th Avenue on March 8 at 9:15 p.m.

He bumped into a man and the two talked to each other before the situation escalated and the attacker whacked him in the head with the tool, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as wearing a red jacket with the letter “B” in front, a grey shirt, light-colored jeans, and a black wig.

A spokesperson with the police press office said the victim is Asian and NYPD’s hate crimes unit is also investigating the incident.

It’s the second hammer attack in the subway system in nearly as many weeks, after a man allegedly bashed a woman in the head and robbed her at Queens Plaza station in Long Island City, Queens, on Feb. 24, leaving her in critical condition.

Police arrested a man they allege committed that horrible crime three days later.