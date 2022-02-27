Cops arrest alleged Queens hammer attacker who brutally assaulted woman at subway stop

Police arrested a man they say attacked a woman with a hammer at a Queens subway station last week.

Cops cuffed 57-year-old William Blount Sunday morning and charged him with assaulting and robbing a woman of the same age at the Queens Plaza station in Long Island City Thursday.

Blount allegedly kicked the victim down the subway stairs at the station and whacked her in the head with the tool several times before grabbing her bag and bolting at 11:22 p.m. on Feb. 24.

He then allegedly fled the scene on foot at Queens Plaza South.

A surveillance camera caught the entire grizzly act on tape.

The victim was left with a fractured skull, a bleeding brain, and other cuts on her head, and paramedics rushed her in critical condition to NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, according to police.

Police got a hold of Blount on the morning of Feb. 27 and slapped him with charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault.

The suspect lived in a homeless shelter on William Street in Lower Manhattan, according to cops.