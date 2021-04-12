Brutes sought for slugging subway riders in two separate Brooklyn attacks | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for two suspects behind a pair of separate assaults of subway commuters in Brooklyn last month.

Police released on April 11 images of the perpetrators behind the attacks, which occurred within hours of each other on the same day.

Cops said the first incident happened in Crown Heights at about 3:40 p.m. on March 28 on board a southbound 4 train near the Utica Avenue station.

According to police, the assailant got into a verbal dispute with a 22-year-old woman. The argument turned physical when the suspect punched the woman in the face.

Law enforcement sources said he then fled from the train car at the Utica Avenue station to parts unknown. The victim suffered pain and swelling under her right eye, but refused medical attention, police said.

Two hours later, cops said, at about 5:40 p.m., another attacker got into an argument with a 61-year-old man on the southbound platform of the Bay Ridge Avenue station on the R line.

Police said the perpetrator then escalated the argument to an assault and punched the man in the face. He then fled in an unknown direction.

EMS units brought the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment of pain to his head and neck.

Anyone with information regarding either attacker is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.