Daytime stabbing in Hell's Kitchen may have been linked to feud among homeless men: NYPD | amNewYork

Cops are looking for four suspects who stabbed a 54-year-old man on a Hell’s Kitchen street corner in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in what was described as a possible argument among homeless men.

The violence broke out at about 3 p.m., police said, at the corner of 52nd Street and 10th Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the group approached the victim at the location and engaged him in a verbal dispute. The reasons for the argument were not disclosed.

The words turned bloody, cops said, when the group went on the attack, stabbing the 54-year-old man twice in the torso. They then took off on foot northbound along 10th Avenue.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the stabbing. EMS units brought the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation believe all four suspects, and the victim, are homeless. Cops described the attackers only as Hispanic men.

Late on Tuesday night, the NYPD released video footage of the four individuals near the crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.