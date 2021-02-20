Bronx brute slashes woman across her eyes without saying a word: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A silent, violent slasher who brutally maimed a 60-year-old woman on a Bronx street earlier this week remains at large, police reported.

Authorities said the horrific incident happened at 4:30 pm. on Feb. 18, as the victim was walking in front of a gas station along East Tremont Avenue near Van Nest Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect tapped the woman on the shoulder. Once she turned around, cops said, the unidentified man — without saying a word — pulled out a sharp cutting instrument and slashed her across the forehead and eyes.

Police reported that the perpetrator then hopped into a gray Honda Civic sedan that fled the location westbound along East Tremont Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 49th Precinct. EMS units brought the victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police described the attacker as a Black man standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. The NYPD did not obtain a description of what he wore during the attack.

On Saturday, the NYPD released security camera images showing the getaway vehicle, which has a noticeable dent on the front passenger’s side.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.