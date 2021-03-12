Brooklyn man stabbed to death during apparent dispute: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

What began as a dispute on a Brooklyn street Thursday night ended in bloodshed with the death of a 44-year-old man, police reported.

Cops said the incident happened at about 7:10 p.m. on March 11 in front of an apartment building at 300 Vernon Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Officers from the 81st Precinct, while responding to a 911 call about the stabbing, found Shameek Harrison, 44, on the ground with a stab wound to his chest.

Harrison lived on Marcus Garvey Boulevard, just around the corner from where he was stabbed.

According to law enforcement sources, Harrison was apparently attacked by an unidentified suspect during an argument that ultimately turned violent. The reason for the dispute, police sources said, was not yet known.

Responding EMS units rushed Harrison to Woodhull Hospital, but he died there a short time later.

Police have not obtained a description of the killer. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

