Suspect bashes woman in head with hammer before robbing her in Queens subway station

The NYPD is looking for a crook who attacked and robbed a woman at a Queens subway station on Thursday night.

According to police, at 11:22 p.m. on Feb. 24 a 57-year-old woman was walking down the stairs in the Queens Plaza subway station when an unknown man approached her from behind. The suspect licked the victim down the stairs and pulled out a hammer, striking the victim several times in the head.

The suspect took the victim’s purse before fleeing the scene on foot southbound on Queens Plaza South. The victim suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head and was taken by paramedics to NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she is listed as being in critical condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect, who is described as a man with a cane wearing a black hooded coat, a black mask, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.