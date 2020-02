A woman says a man broke into her apartment and assaulted her.

Cops are looking for a man who broke into a woman’s East Village apartment and sexually assaulted her early Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old woman woke up to find him standing on her bed at about 3 a.m., police said.

The intruder attacked her, but she fought back.

Police said he then fled the apartment.

Yesterday, police released a sketch of the man, who is in his 20s and described as around 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds.