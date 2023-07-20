Cops looking for Brooklyn cell phone snatcher who has targeted elderly women on Q train: NYPD

Police are looking for this man who allegedly stole the cellphones of two women on a subway train in Brooklyn last month (NYPD)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The police are looking for a man who allegedly snatched the cell phones of two elderly women—on separate occasions– on a subway train in Brooklyn last month.

The suspect allegedly targeted a 74-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound Q train on Monday, June 12 as it was approaching the Avenue M subway station at around 12:25 p.m. When the train arrived at the station, the man ripped the phone out of her hands and then exited the train, police said. The woman was not injured.

The second incident allegedly took place on Wednesday, June 28 at around 12:05 p.m., when the suspect reportedly snatched a cellphone out of the hands of a 73-year-old woman who was also seated on a northbound Q train as it was approaching the Avenue M subway station. The suspect fled the train at the station, cops said. The woman was also not injured.

Police released video footage and a photo of the suspect who is described as having a dark complexion and being 25 to 35-years-old with a medium build.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).