Cops looking for teens who trashed cars during Union Square riot

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for several teenagers wanted for jumping on cars and vandalizing them during the mayhem at Union Square Friday.

Cops released photos of the suspects who allegedly damaged several vehicles during the riot that took place at around 3:30 p.m. in the park that was sparked by Twitch star Kai Cenat announcing that he was giving away PS5s. The vandalized vehicles were parked in the vicinity of East 14th Street and Union Square East, police said.

The suspects are among the many people involved in Friday’s chaos. Police reported that they arrested approximately 65 people Friday, 30 of whom were teenagers. Cenat was also detained by police and is facing two counts of inciting a riot.

Approximately 2,000 people attended the event, which erupted into a riot after dozens of spectators began fighting and then threw paint cans, bottles, and anything they could get their hands on into the crowd. One man set off a fire extinguisher while another was walking around with a pickaxe after they tore their way into a construction site.

Anyone with information in regard to the vandalized cars is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.