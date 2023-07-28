Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Authorities with the MTA Bridges and Tunnels department impounded 26 vehicles owned by repeat toll violators on July 25 at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge — bringing the total number of interdicted vehicles this year to 1,949.

The MTA’s enforcement operation at the bridge connecting Brooklyn and Staten Island targeted cars that collectively owed nearly $700,000 in unpaid tolls and fees, including a single scofflaw who owed $47,224.

As part of its sting efforts, the MTA used portable license plate readers that can be moved with ease to aid in catching drivers who skirt tolls, said the Vice President of MTA Bridges and Tunnels.

“We are always exploring new avenues for advancing our operations,” said Richard L. Hildebrand II. “These portable license plate readers are an example of how new technology can be integrated to assist our targeted efforts, and with the support of our regional law enforcement partners, we are delivering on our commitment to make sure everyone is paying their fair share.”

So far this year, the MTA has conducted six enforcement offensives and collectively impounded 99 vehicles owned by repeat toll violators this month, and 1,949 on the year — already surpassing the 1,880 total vehicles interdicted throughout all of 2022.

“We have already surpassed the total number of vehicles we had interdicted last year,” said MTA Bridges and Tunnels Interim President Catherine Sheridan. “This is a testament to our ongoing efforts and how we build on our enforcement strategies, including the use of new technology.”

Officers with Bridges and Tunnels this year have also reportedly issued 1,846 summonses for covered or obstructed license plates — which are often used by drivers to avoid automatic tolls, as well as skirt speed camera enforcement.

When a driver fails to pay their tolls, authorities can suspend their vehicle registration — and, if they pass through a toll booth again, officers are immediately notified, and can then interdict the vehicle.