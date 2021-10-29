Cops seek suspect armed with box cutter who robbed man inside an East Village elevator

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a man who robbed a senior man over a cigarette inside an East Village apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 28 an 80-year-old man was stopped outside a building in the vicinity of Avenue C and East 12th Street by an unknown man, who asked him for a cigarette. The suspect followed the man into the lobby of the building and into the elevator.

The crook then pulled out a box cutter and demanded money from the victim. The suspect then took $60 from the victim’s pocket before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from the elevator:

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark red Under Armour brand baseball hat, black jacket, red sweatshirt, red sweatpants, red Nike brand sneakers and black gloves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.