Costumed characters in Times Square standoff with man, all three charged with assault

A Batman and Spider-Man allegedly got into a fight with a passerby in Times Square over the weekend — the latest in a series of contentious incidents that has sparked controversy involving the costumed characters.

The Saturday night dispute was between the two characters — 41-year-old Jose Escalona-Martinez and 35-year-old Abdel Elkahezai — and 23-year-old Brooklyn resident Thomas Rorke, police said.

The men allegedly started throwing punches at each other before Elkahezai, as Spider-Man, fled.

Rorke was with a friend who walked away, police said.

It was not clear if he was involved in the dispute.

All three men were charged with assault, police said. Escalona-Martinez and Elkahezai were awaiting arraignment yesterday.

Rorke was given a desk appearance ticket and released.