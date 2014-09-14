Costumed characters in Times Square standoff with man, all three charged with assault

A Batman and Spider-Man allegedly got into a fight with a passerby in Times Square over the weekend — the latest in a series of contentious incidents that has sparked controversy involving the costumed characters.
The Saturday night dispute was between the two characters — 41-year-old Jose Escalona-Martinez and 35-year-old Abdel Elkahezai — and 23-year-old Brooklyn resident Thomas Rorke, police said.
The men allegedly started throwing punches at each other before Elkahezai, as Spider-Man, fled.
Rorke was with a friend who walked away, police said.
It was not clear if he was involved in the dispute.
All three men were charged with assault, police said. Escalona-Martinez and Elkahezai were awaiting arraignment yesterday.
Rorke was given a desk appearance ticket and released.