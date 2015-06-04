Two girls stabbed, six more burned with drainage solution in Crown Heights brawl

Two girls were stabbed and six more burned with a Drano-like solution after an organized fight broke out in the Crown Heights late Wednesday night, police said.

The brawl, which was between two groups of women and organized on Facebook, erupted on the corner of Schenectady Avenue and Carroll Street at about 11:20 p.m.

An 18-year-old girl was stabbed in the left arm and a 20-year-old woman was stabbed in the back, police said. They were taken to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition.

The remaining six girls were burned with a chemical substance, believed to be drain cleaner, that was thrown on them. They were taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, also in stable condition.

Charges were pending on Thursday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding the fight were not immediately clear.