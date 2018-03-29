The city announced a plan Thursday to shield New Yorkers from cyber attacks with a new app.

The app, which releases this summer, focuses on protecting mobile internet data that’s used in both public and private Wi-Fi networks. NYC Cyber Command, the city office that is tasked with keeping New York’s internet safe and leads a bigger online security initiative called NYC Secure, will develop the app.

“Our streets are already the safest of any big city in the country — now we’re bringing that same commitment to protecting New Yorkers into cyberspace,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The unnamed app will identify malicious attacks and warn users if their device is compromised by hackers. It will have strict privacy policies and won’t access or transmit the user’s private data to the city, according to NYC Cyber Command.

In addition to the app, the city will implement a new layer of protection for its public Wi-Fi networks, including the LinkNYC kiosks, that prevents the spread of malware or ransomware.

“While no individual is immune to cybersecurity threats, this program will add an extra layer of security to personal devices that often house a huge amount of sensitive data,” Geoff Brown, the head of NYC Cyber Command, said in a statement.

New Yorkers are encouraged to give their feedback to Brown’s office by logging onto secure.nyc.