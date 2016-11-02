Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, fire kills one person, NYPD says

The fire broke out around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, the FDNY said.

One person was killed and two firefighters suffered minor injuries when a three-alarm fire tore through several Brooklyn buildings Tuesday night, police and fire officials said.

According to the FDNY, 33 units responded to the fire that broke out inside the building located at 420 Lincoln Ave. in Cypress Hills around 8:35 p.m. The fire quickly engulfed the residence and spread to two adjacent buildings before it could be brought under control around 11:30 p.m., fire officials said.

The flames were so intense that they caused a partial roof collapse in the building where the fire began, according to the FDNY.

Police said the victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The building was vacant and the victim is believed to be a possible squatter, a police source said.

The two firefighters with minor injuries were treated at the scene, according to fire officials.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Police and fire officials said the investigation is ongoing.