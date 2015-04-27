Eric Garner’s mother on Daniel Donovan: ‘He should run far away as possible’

Eric Garner’s mother will vote on Tuesday, but not for Donovan.

National Action Network’s Staten Island President Cynthia Davis, Gwen Carr and Erica Garner leave Supreme Court in Staten Island on February 5, 2015. Photo Credit: Donny Tsang, 2015

Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, said that Staten Island District Attorney and congressional candidate Daniel Donovan “should run far away as possible,” adding that she will be voting in next week’s special election.

Donovan announced his bid for former Rep. Michael Grimm’s seat in the House earlier this year. In December, a Staten Island grand jury voted not to indict Officer Daniel Pantaleo after nine weeks of deliberations. In February an assistant district attorney representing Donovan argued against a judge releasing the minutes from the grand jury’s deliberations – which the judge ultimately agreed with.

“He doesn’t get my vote,” Carr said, adding that she does plan on heading to the voting booth on May 5.

Donovan is widely thought to be the front-runner against his democratic opponent, City Councilman Vincent Gentile.