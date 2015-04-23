Quantcast
David Evans of Georgia found dead inside Pierre Hotel room, possibly from prescription drug overdose

Alison Fox
April 23, 2015
Evans was in New York on business.

A man from Georgia was found dead inside a Pierre Hotel room on Thursday, apparently from a prescription drug overdose, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation said. 

Davis Evans, 29, was in New York on business when he was found dead at about 9 a.m., the official said. A woman, who was in the room at the time, was awakened by housekeeping from the ritzy East 61 Street hotel. 

Davis, from Athens, Georgia, was pronounced dead inside the room. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, police said. 

