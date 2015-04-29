David Koch ranked richest person in New York state by Forbes

David Koch stands tallest among New York’s wealthiest.
Forbes listed the richest people in each state and the 74-year-old investor was the was the top with a $42.7 billion worth, according to Forbes. Koch’s value ranked fourth on the list with Bill Gates, who was the top in Washington, Warren Buffett, Nebraska’s richest person, and former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who was number one in California, taking the top three spots.
David Koch’s brother Charles was the wealthiest person in Kansas. The magazine tracked down public assets and estimated private ones for its rankings.
Here is the top ten list:
Washington: Bill Gates $78.8 billion
Nebraska: Warren Buffett $70.2 billion
California: Larry Ellison $52.8 billion
New York: David Koch $42.7 billion
Kansas: Charles Koch $42.7 billion
Wyoming: Christy Walton $39.1 billion
Arkansas: Jim Walton $37.6 billion
Texas: Alice Walton $36.4 billion
Nevada: Sheldon Adelson $29.7 billion
Virginia: Jacqueline Mars $26.8 billion