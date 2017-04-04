De Blasio on Hot 97: Cuomo and I aren’t like Drake and Meek Mill

De Blasio said his working relationship with Cuomo “is a little more complex.”

Don’t expect an epic rap battle to settle the score between the mayor and governor anytime soon.

Mayor Bill de Blasio brushed off comparisons between his rocky relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the ongoing Drake and Meek Mill beef during an appearance on Ebro Darden’s Hot 97 show Tuesday.

Mill has accused Drake of not writing his own songs and the two have slammed each other on stage.

“I’ve said, when the governor does something that helps us, you know, I’ll say amen. I’ll support him. I’ll praise him. When he does something that hurts us, I’ll call him out, ” the mayor said.

De Blasio added that leaders need to show strength and stand up for the city any time its basic rights are threatened, as he said they have been by President Donald Trump.

“It’s like, do something good for New York City and I can be very friendly,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the governor offered similar sentiments.

“The governor represents the people of New York City too. When the mayor does something good for those constituents, we applaud him and when he doesn’t, we step in,” she said in a statement.