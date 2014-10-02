De Blasio Park Slope house for rent for nearly $5K per month

But there really is only one bathroom.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s family home in Park Slope. Photo Credit: Bart Barlow

If you want to live like Chiara de Blasio, you can now get a glimpse into her life (beyond where she shops).

The de Blasios officially put their three-bedroom townhouse up for rent on Thursday for $4,975 a month. The family moved to Gracie Mansion this summer.

There are a few catches, though. First of all, the mayor really wasn’t exaggerating when he said there was only one bathroom–and it’s on the third floor. The Zillow listing tries to be positive, calling it “bright” with a “south facing window,” but Bill de Blasio already let the cat out of the bag in July when he said the best part about living in Gracie Mansion is not having “a line for the bathroom, or conflicts over the bathroom.”

De Blasio family gawkers, beware: A spokesperson said the family won’t be interviewing prospective tenants, a spokesperson told The New York Times.

On the plus side, though, the house has a convertible fourth bedroom, and a room with a rainbow overhang and an “edible herb garden.” Residents will also get to live the NYC double dream of a washer/dryer and a dishwasher.