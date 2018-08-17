Man punches Manhattan deli clerk after asking if he’s Arabic, source says

The attack happened at the Green Olive Deli in East Harlem, cops said.

A man punched a Manhattan deli clerk in the face after asking him if he was Arabic, a law enforcement source said.

The suspect entered the Green Olive Deli on East 116th Street, between Lexington and Third avenues in East Harlem at about 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 9, police said.

“Are you Arabic?” the man asked the clerk, and when the clerk said “yes,” the man punched him in the face.

The clerk received medical attention at the scene, cops said.

Police are investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.

The NYPD released surveillance footage Friday of the man outside the deli. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.