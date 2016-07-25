DNC 2016 speakers: Politicians, celebrities, more

Here’s the long list of people who will speak at the convention in Philadelphia.

The Democratic National Convention will feature many politicians, as well as everyday Americans and a few celebrities. Here’s who you can expect to hear from:

President Barack Obama

Vice President Joe Biden

First Lady Michelle Obama

Former President Bill Clinton

Chelsea Clinton

Senators

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Barbara Boxer

Sen. Sherrod Brown

Sen. Bob Casey

Sen. Al Franken

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Jeff Merkley

Sen. Barbara Mikulski

Sen. Chris Murphy

Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Representatives

Rep. Joyce Beatty

Rep. Xavier Becerra

Rep. Brendan Boyle

Rep. Bob Brady

Rep. G.K. Butterfield with members of the Congressional Black Caucus

Rep. Joaquin Castro

Rep. James Clyburn

Rep. Judy Chu with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus

Congressman Joseph Crowley

Rep. Keith Ellison

Rep. Ruben Gallego

Rep. Raul Grijalva

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Rep. Luis Gutierrez

Rep. Joe Kennedy

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Rep. Ted Lieu

Rep. Nita Lowey

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

Rep. Gwen Moore

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Linda Sanchez with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Adam Schiff

Rep. Maxine Waters

State and city politicians

Tennessee State Rep. Raumesh Akbari

Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin

California Gov. Jerry Brown

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Colorado Majority Leader Crisanta Duran

Chillicothe, Ohio, Mayor Luke Feeney

Minnesota State Rep. Peggy Flanagan

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney

Nevada State Sen. Ruben Kihuen

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

Flint, Michigan, Mayor Karen Weaver

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Former politicians

Former Georgia State Sen. Jason Carter

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm

Former Sen. Tom Harkin

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley

Former Rep. and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta

Former South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa

Other political leaders, activists

Retired Gen. John Allen

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair of Voter Registration and Participation Donna Brazile

National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia

President of the Human Rights Campaign Chad Griffin

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes

South Carolina Democratic State Party Chair Jaime Harrison

SEIU President Mary Kay Henry

NARAL President Ilyse Hogue

Retired Rear Adm. John Hutson

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson

League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski

Navy Capt. Mark Kelly

Chair of the Democratic Governors Association Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy

LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride

Building Trades president Sean McGarvey

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey

Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Cecile Richards

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees president Lee Saunders

EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock

Center for American Progress Action Fund president Neera Tanden

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten

Everyday Americans

Pam Livengood, mother of someone who has struggled with addiction

Karla Ortiz, daughter of immigrants living in the country illegally

Anastasia Somoza, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and spastic quadriplegia when she was born

Jelani Freeman, former intern in Clinton’s Senate office

Thaddeus Desmond, child advocate social worker

Dynah Haubert, lawyer for a disability rights organization

Kate Burdick, attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia

Anton Moore, founder of a nonprofit group that educates youth on gun violence

Dustin Parsons, fifth-grade teacher at a school in Arkansas

Joe Sweeney, former NYPD detective who served on Sept. 11, 2001

Lauren Manning, former executive and partner at Cantor Fitzgerald who is a survivor of 9/11

Ryan Moore, who has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia dwarfism

Erica Smegielski, daughter of the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary

Felicia Sanders and Polly Sheppard, survivors of the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina

Jamie Dorff, whose late husband was Patrick Dorff, an Army helicopter pilot who died in Iraq

Henrietta Ivey, home care worker

Beth Mathias, an Ohio resident who works two jobs

Jensen Walcott, who was fired from her job for asking her boss why she was paid 25 cents less an hour than her male co-worker

Khizr Khan, father of a late veteran

Celebrities

Elizabeth Banks

​Lena Dunham

America Ferrera

Tony Goldwyn

Star Jones

Eva Longoria

Demi Lovato

Chloë Grace Moretz

Sarah Silverman

Meryl Streep