DNC 2016 speakers: Politicians, celebrities, more

The Democratic National Convention will feature many politicians, as well as everyday Americans and a few celebrities. Here’s who you can expect to hear from:
President Barack Obama
Vice President Joe Biden
First Lady Michelle Obama
Former President Bill Clinton
Chelsea Clinton
Senators
Sen. Cory Booker
Sen. Barbara Boxer
Sen. Sherrod Brown
Sen. Bob Casey
Sen. Al Franken
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Sen. Jeff Merkley
Sen. Barbara Mikulski
Sen. Chris Murphy
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Chuck Schumer
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Representatives
Rep. Joyce Beatty
Rep. Xavier Becerra
Rep. Brendan Boyle
Rep. Bob Brady
Rep. G.K. Butterfield with members of the Congressional Black Caucus
Rep. Joaquin Castro
Rep. James Clyburn
Rep. Judy Chu with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus
Congressman Joseph Crowley
Rep. Keith Ellison
Rep. Ruben Gallego
Rep. Raul Grijalva
Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Rep. Luis Gutierrez
Rep. Joe Kennedy
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Rep. Ted Lieu
Rep. Nita Lowey
Rep. Ben Ray Lujan
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
Rep. Gwen Moore
Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Linda Sanchez with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Adam Schiff
Rep. Maxine Waters
State and city politicians
Tennessee State Rep. Raumesh Akbari
Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin
California Gov. Jerry Brown
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
Colorado Majority Leader Crisanta Duran
Chillicothe, Ohio, Mayor Luke Feeney
Minnesota State Rep. Peggy Flanagan
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
Nevada State Sen. Ruben Kihuen
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe
California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed
Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh
Flint, Michigan, Mayor Karen Weaver
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Former politicians
Former Georgia State Sen. Jason Carter
Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm
Former Sen. Tom Harkin
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley
Former Rep. and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta
Former South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa
Other political leaders, activists
Retired Gen. John Allen
Democratic National Committee Vice Chair of Voter Registration and Participation Donna Brazile
National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia
President of the Human Rights Campaign Chad Griffin
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes
South Carolina Democratic State Party Chair Jaime Harrison
SEIU President Mary Kay Henry
NARAL President Ilyse Hogue
Retired Rear Adm. John Hutson
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson
League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski
Navy Capt. Mark Kelly
Chair of the Democratic Governors Association Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy
LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride
Building Trades president Sean McGarvey
Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey
Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Cecile Richards
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees president Lee Saunders
EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock
Center for American Progress Action Fund president Neera Tanden
AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka
American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten
Everyday Americans
Pam Livengood, mother of someone who has struggled with addiction
Karla Ortiz, daughter of immigrants living in the country illegally
Anastasia Somoza, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and spastic quadriplegia when she was born
Jelani Freeman, former intern in Clinton’s Senate office
Thaddeus Desmond, child advocate social worker
Dynah Haubert, lawyer for a disability rights organization
Kate Burdick, attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia
Anton Moore, founder of a nonprofit group that educates youth on gun violence
Dustin Parsons, fifth-grade teacher at a school in Arkansas
Joe Sweeney, former NYPD detective who served on Sept. 11, 2001
Lauren Manning, former executive and partner at Cantor Fitzgerald who is a survivor of 9/11
Ryan Moore, who has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia dwarfism
Erica Smegielski, daughter of the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary
Felicia Sanders and Polly Sheppard, survivors of the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina
Jamie Dorff, whose late husband was Patrick Dorff, an Army helicopter pilot who died in Iraq
Henrietta Ivey, home care worker
Beth Mathias, an Ohio resident who works two jobs
Jensen Walcott, who was fired from her job for asking her boss why she was paid 25 cents less an hour than her male co-worker
Khizr Khan, father of a late veteran
Celebrities
Elizabeth Banks
Lena Dunham
America Ferrera
Tony Goldwyn
Star Jones
Eva Longoria
Demi Lovato
Chloë Grace Moretz
Sarah Silverman
Meryl Streep