Dog-walking man sought for harassing and trying to assault Asian woman in Midtown | amNewYork

Cops are looking for a bigot who harassed an Asian woman and tried to assault her in Midtown.

According to police, at 1 p.m. on April 13 officers responded to a 911 call regarding harassment at the corner of 1st Avenue and East 57th Street. Upon their arrival, a 25-year-old woman informed police that she was walking southbound on 1st Avenue when an unknown individual approached her.

The suspect proceeded to make anti-Asian statements and attempted to hit her with a closed fist. With a dog in tow, the suspect fled the scene on foot northbound on 1st Avenue. There were no injuries as a result, and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion and long braided hair. He was last seen wearing a three-quarter length black jacket, dark-colored pants, black sneakers and walking a dog.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.