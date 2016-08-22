Donald Trump: Clinton Foundation must be shut down

Donald Trump has called for the shutdown of the Clinton Foundation, a charity organization founded by Bill Clinton.

In a Facebook post Monday, Trump called Hillary Clinton and the foundation corrupt.

“The Clintons have spent decades as insiders lining their own pockets and taking care of donors instead of the American people,” the post said. “It is now clear that the Clinton Foundation is the most corrupt enterprise in political history.”

He added that when Clinton, whom he called “Crooked Hillary,” was secretary of state, the work of the Clinton Foundation “was wrong.”

“It must be shut down immediately,” he wrote.

Emails released earlier in August revealed correspondence between members of the foundation and the State Department when Clinton was secretary of state. One email from a former executive of the foundation requested a meeting for a donor with the ambassador in Lebanon. Another appeared to push Clinton’s aides to help someone get a job in the State Department.

The Clinton campaign said in a statement that Clinton’s actions as secretary of state were not influenced by the Clinton Foundation or its donors.

“Neither of these emails involve the secretary or relate to the Foundation’s work,” the statement said.

The Clinton Foundation was founded by former President Bill Clinton, and was formally called the William J. Clinton Foundation. Bill Clinton sits on the board of directors of the foundation and Chelsea Clinton is the vice chair of the board of directors.

The foundation works with businesses, governments and other groups to establish programs to improve health, equality for women and economic opportunity around the world, according to its website.