Donald Trump Jr.’s Skittles tweet compares Syrian refugees to candy

Donald Trump Jr. compared refugees to a bowl of Skittles in a tweet Monday evening, sparking backlash from many.

“This image says it all. Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first. #trump2016,” Trump tweeted with a meme that said, “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”

Following Trump’s tweet, #SkittlesWelcome began trending on Twitter. Many were critical of the comparison, while others expressed support for Trump’s stance.

One Twitter user shared an image of a boy in Syria covered in blood and dirt. “@DonaldJTrumpJr This is the refugee crisis. Not skittles. This. #SkittlesWelcome @realDonaldTrump,” the user wrote.

Wrigley responded to a press inquiry saying, “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy. We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing.”