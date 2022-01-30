DraftKings NY promo has 3 crazy bonuses for NFL Championship Games

The latest DraftKings NY promo is ready for an NFL Championship Sunday featuring Chiefs-Bengals and 49ers-Rams. With three separate awesome bonuses available ahead of this one, new players can jump in ahead of kickoff of either game to obtain intense value.

The newest DraftKings NY promo unlocks 56-1 odds on the Bengals-Chiefs and 49ers-Rams games, while also providing players with up to a $1,000 first deposit match. These new player bonuses team up with $25 risk-free same game parlays and a handful of separate boosts to deliver an awesome package of NFL bonuses today.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME CLAIM OFFER

Throughout the NFL Playoffs, the DraftKings NY promo has offered a bet $5, win $280 bonus, but the stakes have been raised today with some high-ceiling same game parlay risk-free bets and other aggressive boosted player and game prop markets. Below, we’ll take a look at all of the offers at sign up and in-app for both games.

Click here to lock in 56-1 odds and a potential $1,000 first deposit match as well as enhanced markets for Bengals-Chiefs and 49ers-Rams.

DraftKings NY Promo for Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Rams

Let’s first talk about the most well-advertised DraftKings NY promo. That’s the 56-1 odds/bet $5 to win $280 NFL Playoffs bonus. Over the last few weeks, you may have seen former 49ers wide receiver and Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice in commercials advertising this bonus. It’s a good one, and it has drawn a massive response through the first two rounds. Now, bettors will get two more shots to lock in this deal ahead of either Bengals-Chiefs or 49ers-Rams.

This promo delivers 56-1 odds on any of the four teams to win and advance to Super Bowl 56. Those looking to grab the most overall value out of it will back the Chiefs over Bengals. It would normally cost a Kansas City bettor well over $800 to return a $280 payout, so this opportunity to do it with just a $5 bet is a fairly remarkable scenario.

Noteworthy is that it simply takes a $5 first deposit to jump into the mix with this DraftKings NY promo. However, those who are willing to deposit more can receive additional free bet cash thanks to a 20% match bonus. Opt-in via the promos tab, make the first deposit, and receive added site credit cash.

DraftKings NY Promo Delivers Special Championship Bonuses

Same Game Parlays have been become one of the most popular bet types throughout this NFL season. With the ability to wager on multiple game and player prop outcomes in one wager, DraftKings gives users the opportunity to hit winning bets with long odds. Today, players can place one on both games, entirely free of risk, up to $25. Meanwhile, bettors can also lock in odds boosts, including Joe Burrow to throw for 2+ touchdown passes at +100 odds, Patrick Mahomes and Burrow to each throw for 250+ yards with boosted odds, and first touchdown scorer insurance for 49ers-Rams.

The Sign Up Process

Locking in any of these DraftKings NY promos is about as simple as it gets. Follow these steps:

Click here to sign up.

to sign up. Register.

Make a first deposit of at least $5. Opt-in before deposit if you want the 20% match.

Grab the 56-1 odds by opting-in and placing a bet on any team to win. Be sure to confirm the boost in the bet slip.

Use any of the other market odds or enhanced payout specials.

Click here to lock in 56-1 odds and a potential $1,000 first deposit match as well as enhanced markets for Bengals-Chiefs and 49ers-Rams.