DraftKings promo code activates 30-1 odds on Cowboys-Vikings, Chiefs-Chargers

NFL Week 11 is packed from start to finish, and while the latest DraftKings promo code will apply to any game, matchups like Cowboys-Vikings and Chiefs-Chargers figure to draw the most interest. As such, new users can now lock down a 30-1 return with a bet $5, win $150 bonus.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

The DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 11 supplies new users with an awesome special on games like Cowboys-Vikings and Chiefs-Chargers.

There are 12 NFL games scheduled for tomorrow and another on Monday night in Mexico City. Any DraftKings Sportsbook registrant who can find one game winner in that bunch stands to win $150 from $5. DraftKings sign-ups can, in fact, lock in any $5 moneyline wager in any sport today, collecting $150 if it wins. This can’t-miss opportunity therefore includes massive NFL favorites like Baltimore (-660), Buffalo (-380), San Francisco (-365), and Philadelphia (-295).

Click here to automatically apply the DraftKings promo code that pays $150 for any $5 moneyline winner in any sport.

DraftKings Promo Code: 30-1 Odds for Cowboys-Vikings, Chiefs-Chargers

This is a brand new offer, one ready for any NFL Week 11 matchup.

Quite frankly, it’s impossible to ever find an NFL team with a +3000 moneyline. Moreover, even if you could, it’s highly unlikely it would be a team you would believe had a chance to win. However, with this page’s automatic promo code, any Week 11 team can get assigned that moneyline. You can bet $5 on any NFL team this week, collecting $150 in bonus money if your pick wins. Even a massive -660 moneyline favorite like Baltimore satisfies this promotion. Normally, you’d have to risk well over $900 of your own money to win $150 off the Ravens this week. However, our DraftKings new user bonus only requires a $5 risk to do the same.

If you correctly pick a moneyline wager for this promotion, your $150 bonus arrives as six $25 free bets. Those free wagers are all unrestricted, valid for use in any sport with any bet types. Any money you end up winning with those plays takes the form of cash. In other words, you can immediately withdraw any or all of it or can elect to place additional wagers anywhere in the DraftKings app.

How to get the DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 11

DraftKings Sportsbook wants to make sure this sign-up bonus is easily accessible on its final day. Consequently, the industry leaders minimized the registration and acquisition procedures to ensure they were user-friendly. As a result, anybody interested can create a new account and activate this bonus offer in minutes. In fact, to get you to the finish line faster, we laid out the four steps below:

Firstly, click here , or on any link on this page, to automatically lock in our exclusive, DraftKings promo code.

, or on any link on this page, to automatically lock in our exclusive, DraftKings promo code. Subsequently, create a new DK Sportsbook account, including all required data fields. For example, DraftKings will need your full name, home address, date of birth, etc., to verify your eligibility.

Thirdly, deposit $5 or more into your newly created account using any secure method available.

Finally, lock in any $5+ moneyline wager from any sport, including this weekend’s NFL. As a result, if your pick wins, your account will receive six $25 free bets (totaling $150). Additionally, you will receive the profits of your original moneyline wager, as well.

Participating states are: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Moneylines in All Sports Valid Using DraftKings Promo Code

The Bet $5, Get $150 moneyline opportunity provided by our DraftKings promo code would be impressive even if it was limited to just the NFL. However, this promotion extends well beyond just the National Football League, extending to literally every moneyline DK Sportsbook carries.

With a sports scene such as the one currently on the docket, this opens almost countless moneyline options for the registrant. The NBA and NHL regular seasons offer numerous options each day. College football and college basketball certainly provide some of the biggest moneylines available on the market. World Cup soccer begins tomorrow, as well, providing some additional choices. Even UFC fighters and boxers provide valid moneyline for this Bet $5, Get $200 promo.

Here are some of the bigger moneyline options available right now for use with your DraftKings promo code bonus:

Click here to automatically apply the DraftKings promo code that pays $150 for any $5 moneyline winner in any sport.