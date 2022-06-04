DraftKings promo code: get instant $150 weekend bonus on MLB, NBA Finals

There aren’t many guarantees in sports, but this DraftKings promo code is flipping that concept on its head. With the NBA Finals, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and MLB, there are plenty of options for bettors this weekend.

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. After signing up and making a $5+ deposit, bettors can place a $5 wager on any game this weekend. At this point, players will already be guaranteed $150 in bonus cash.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

The Warriors and Celtics are gearing up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Boston used a strong first quarter to steal Game 1 and take the upper hand in the series. As June rolls along, baseball season continues. There are tons of options for bettors.

This DraftKings promo code is rolling out the red carpet for bettors. Let’s take a look at how new players can take advantage of this guaranteed bonus.

Click here to lock in this DraftKings promo code for a guaranteed payout. Bet $5 on any game and win $150 in bonus cash instantly.

How to Use This DraftKings Promo Code

First things first, here’s a quick walkthrough on how to sign up with this DraftKings promo code. It only takes a few easy steps to get started:

Click here to activate this promo code.

to activate this promo code. After redirecting to a landing page, follow the prompts to create an account.

Make a deposit of $5 or more using any of the available banking methods (online banking, credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, etc.)

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app using the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any event to win a $150 bonus instantly.

This promo is available in as part of NY sports betting and is also available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

What is This Bet $5, Win $150 Offer?

This DraftKings promo might sound too good to be true, but it’s not. All it takes is a $5 bet on any event this weekend to trigger this $150 bonus.

Players who take advantage of this offer will receive six $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. In effect, these bonus bets will give new users the chance to test drive DraftKings Sportsbook before making a big deposit.

Other Ways to Win With This DraftKings Promo Code

After locking in this $150 guaranteed bonus, new players can head over to the promotions page for other specials and bonuses. There are profit boosts available on everything from MLB to golf. Here are a few of our favorite specials and boosts available this weekend:

MLB Parlay Profit Boost

25% Live MLB Profit Boost

Daily 18% Profit Boost on the Memorial Tournament

Earn up to a 100% boost with the Stepped Up NBA Finals Same Game Parlay

Risk-Free MLB Same Game Parlay

NHL Playoffs Risk-Free Same Game Parlay

Click here to lock in this DraftKings promo code for a guaranteed payout. Bet $5 on any game and win $150 in bonus cash instantly.