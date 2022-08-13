DraftKings promo code knocks in 20 to 1 MLB weekend bonus

Over 30 MLB games span this weekend’s schedule, and those looking to bet on any of the matchups will want to secure the best DraftKings promo code. Currently, the app is one of the only to offer a baseball-specific special, one that comes with a no-brainer setup.

The latest DraftKings promo code will drive a fantastic new-player offer that delivers a 20 to 1 return. Not only does it require a minimal upfront cash commitment, it also comes with a huge return.

Below, we will fully detail everything you need to know about the DraftKings Sportsbook app, including how to get it.

Some massive MLB games are on tap this weekend. The Phillies and Mets will resume their series and some of the game’s best overall pitchers will be on the mound. A Saturday night matchup pits Jacob deGrom against Aaron Nola, while Zack Wheeler will be on the hill for the Sunday series finale. Interestingly, the Phillies were able to win the opener in dramatic fashion Friday night. Two plays at the plate decided the outcome in extra innings in a 2-1 final.

Meanwhile, the Yankees and Red Sox will resume their weekend set after their opener, too, went to extra innings. Obviously, the outcome of any given baseball game can be unpredictable, but with a guaranteed win on first bets, this DraftKings promo code removes all of the guesswork.

Grab the DraftKings promo code for MLB action this weekend and lock down a bet $5, win $100 bonus right here.

DraftKings Promo Code: Best MLB Odds This Weekend

Without question, the best MLB odds this weekend come via the latest DraftKings promo code. Not only does a new player effectively get +2000 odds on any team to win any game, those odds come with a guaranteed payout.

Here’s how it works:

Players will wager at least $5 in real money on their first bet. This bet must be on a baseball game. Placing the bet will trigger a $100 bonus, no matter what happens.

That said, if the wager wins, bettors will receive the cash winnings of the wager along with the 20-1 bonus.

In other words, let’s say a bettor wagers on the Mets to beat the Phillies Saturday night. Currently, the Mets are a -180 moneyline favorite. So, if a bettor wager $90 to win $50 on the Mets, and the Mets go on to win, the bettor gets the $50 in cash plus the $100 bonus. If the bet loses, no worries. The player gets the $100 free bets, which offsets the sting of the $90 cash loss. Of course, a player needs to only wager $5, essentially guaranteeing a $95 profit, even if the first bet loses.

How to Get the DraftKings Promo Code

The setup is both simple and direct, as long as you’re in a qualifying betting market. States eligible include New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, and Illinois.

Click here to register. At the offer page, click through.

to register. At the offer page, click through. Provide the required information.

Create a username and password.

Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Place a first bet of at least that amount on any MLB game this weekend.

Secure the $100 bonus.

Other information to know

It’s worth noting that the $100 in free bets can be utilized on any other weekend event. Highlights include other MLB games, NFL preseason action, PGA FedEx rounds, and Premier League matches.

Also of note, the app will offer a mix of odds enhancements and other in-app specials. Check back throughout the weekend for all of the latest perks.

