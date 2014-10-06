Driver and passenger shot inside car in Brooklyn

The passenger was wounded in the shoulder.

A 20-year-old motorist was shot to death yesterday and the 19-year-old passenger was injured inside a car in East Flatbush, police said.

The driver, Lamar Cunningham, was shot in the face just after 10 a.m. on East 53rd Street, between Church and Snyder avenues, while the passenger was shot in the shoulder.

They drove themselves to Kings County Hospital where Cunningham was pronounced dead. The passenger is in stable condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.