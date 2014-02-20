Driver arrested after fatally running over 73-year-old woman

By Bianca Fortis Special to amNewYork A Queens man was arrested for fleeing the scene after fatally mowing down a …

By Bianca Fortis

Special to amNewYork

A Queens man was arrested for fleeing the scene after fatally mowing down a 73-year-old woman who fell while walking in the middle of Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, Kaneez Hussein, also of Queens, was walking near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 131st Street at about 6:30 a.m. when she fell. Police said the driver Bladimer Alvarez Sorto, 27, fled the scene, but was later found and arrested. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license. The incident is under investigation, police said.

Hussein was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police.