Lower East Side

Driver turns Lower East Side storefront into a drive-thru

Toyota Camry left the storefront a shattered mess.
Photo by Dean Moses

A driver smashed his vehicle through a glass storefront in the Lower East Side late Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:52 p.m. on May 24, police received a report of a vehicle crashing into the facade of a handcrafted specialty store at 37 Orchard St.

First responders from the FDNY and NYPD’s 7th Precinct immediately responded to the incident. Members of the police department and fire department found a Toyota Camry inside of a boutique named November 19.

According to police sources, no injuries were reported as a result of the accident. The driver — a 25-year-old-man — remained at the scene and according to preliminary investigations was not intoxicated.   

Firefighters tend to the accident. Photo by Dean Moses

Police drove onlookers back and cordoned off the area as firefighters tended to the scene.  Both the Toyota and the storefront, which sold hand crafted home and lifestyle goods, was showered with glass shards.

Window dressings were also left ruined and irreparable following the collision. The store owners peered through the decimated entranceway, examining what was left of their wares. They refused to comment on the incident.   

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The sidewalk was left strewn with glass. Photo by Dean Moses

