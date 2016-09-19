Drop in NYC murders, increase in graduation rate highlighted in Mayor’s Management Report

The annual report features more than 2,000 metrics from the city agencies.

The Mayor’s Management Report highlighted a drop in the number of murders and an increase in the city’s graduation rate. Above, Mayor Bill de Blasio attends a monthly crime statistics meeting in the Jack Maple CompStat Center at One Police Plaza in Manhattan on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016. . Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of the Brooklyn Book Festival

The mayor’s office updated the progress of the city’s various agencies Monday and most departments from the police to transportation showed major improvements in keeping New York safer and more efficient.

The Mayor’s Management Report for the last fiscal year, which lasted between July 1, 2015, and June 30, said 59% of the indicators from agencies such as the NYPD, FDNY and Department of Transportation showed “improved or stable performance.” This was a two percent jump from the previous year.

“This MMR highlights all of the hard work we’ve done to lift up all New Yorkers and make this city a stronger and more equitable place to live,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The annual report, which is mandated by the City Charter, features more than 2,000 metrics from the city agencies. The full report is available at nyc.gov/mmr but here are some highlights:

The city’s office of Housing and Preservation Development said the number of affordable units provided under its Housing NY program, which preserves and creates new affordable residences, increased by nearly 400% between the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years going from 2,079 homes to the 10,292.

The NYPD says there were seven fewer slayings in the 2016 fiscal year than in same period in 2015. Burglary also dropped 8.6% by 1,365 cases during that time frame.

The fire department saw a 1% decline in structural fires, going from 27,189 incidents in the 2015 fiscal year to 26,922 last fiscal year.

The Department of Education said the four-year graduation rate at public schools for the 2015-2016 school year was 70.5%, a 2% increase from the last school year.

The number of citywide traffic deaths decreased by seven during the last fiscal year, according to DOT. Citi Bike trips also went up by nearly 40% from 8.77 million in the 2015 fiscal year to 12.23 million this fiscal year, the report said.

The health department reported new HIV diagnoses declined by 269; or 9.9%, during that 12 month period.

The city issued more than 544,000 NYCID cards during the last fiscal year.