E train attack, robbery in Queens injures two men, NYPD says

The assault happened on an E train near Jamaica Center in Queens, police said.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men who they said beat and robbed two other men on an E train in Queens last week.

According to police, the two suspects got into an argument with the victims, who are 27 and 25 years old, onboard a northbound E train on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Police said the suspects then attacked the men from behind as the train pulled into the Jamaica Center station around 3 a.m.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with a fractured orbital, broken nose and contusions, according to police. The 27-year-old was treated for a cut on his lip and bruising.

Police said the suspects, estimated to be between 19 and 22 years old, got off the train at Jamaica Center and fled with the victims’ cellphones.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said no arrests have been made.