East Harlem school custodian attacked while shoveling snow

Police are searching for video evidence to lead them to the three young men who allegedly slashed a school custodian in the face as he was shoveling snow outside of East Harlem’s P.S. 102 Wednesdaymorning.

The custodian, identified in press reports as Edward Maldonado, 43, was shoveling off the sidewalk outside 315 E. 113th St. shortly before 4 a.m. “He was approached by three men in their late teens and asked for the time. He was then slashed in the face by one suspect and all three fled on foot,” said a police spokeswoman.

There was no apparent motive for the attack.

Maldonado was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition, police said.