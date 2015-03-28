How to help victims of the East Village explosion

Debris lay in the sidewalk in the wake of an explosion and massive fire yesterday that caused the collapse of three buildings and fire damage to a fourth on Second Avenue in Manhattan, Friday, March 27, 2015, the fire department said. Photo Credit: Instagram/ felipeerds

The fallout from the explosion that took down an entire corner of East Village buildings and injured 22 people is still being felt. While it will take time to figure out exactly what caused the blast, and to clear away the rubble, there are ways New Yorkers can help.

The Red Cross

The Red Cross is already hard at work helping people who have been displaced. Here’s how to assist them.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City

The group helmed by Chirlane McCray is accepting donations.

The Salvation Army

The charitable organization is working in collaboration with the New York Office of Emergency Management-led Resident Service Center, according to Huffington Post. They will provide financial assistance and supplies. Here’s how you can help.

NYC Office of Emergency Management

OEM is providing a range of services including: food and clothing assistance, counseling (mental health and spiritual care), replacement medications, and assistance for pets.

Church of the Nativity

This East Village church has a parishoner who lost her home. There is a GoFundMe set up in her name and the church is accepting donations for the Red Cross on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Drink & eat for charity

Boulton & Watt (5 Ave. A) and Professor Thom’s (219 Second Ave.) are both offering specials this weekend, with proceeds going to explosion victims. Boulton & Watt is serving $5 East Village Rum Punch all weekend until supplies run out. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross. At Professor Thom’s, there will be a Fundraiser party in their loft from 5-8 pm on Sunday. For a $25 donation, guests will receive a wristband that entitles them to $1 well drinks, $1 domestic beers, $2 wine, $2 imported beer and unlimited nachos. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the wristbands will be donated.

For more information on where to donate funds, blankets, pillows or your time, see this article in DNAinfo.