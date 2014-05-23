Edgar Martiroysan, delivery man to the stars at Oscars, gets his own pizzeria

Martiroysan and his brother have opened up a restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizza.

Now he’s the star of his own pizzeria. The guy who famously delivered pizzas to the Oscars is now co-owner of a shop serving up Neapolitan-style pies in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Edgar Martiroysan and his brother Erik have opened a joint called Wood in Silver Lake. The brothers are “hands-on” with their new business, the newspaper reports: baking pies by hand in a wood-burning oven.

Martisoyan was co-owner, with his brother, of a Hollywood franchise of Big Mama’s & Papa’s when he delivered pizzas to the Oscars.