Eight teens sought for attacked and stab 16-year-old in Brooklyn subway station: cops

Police are searching for a group of eight people who ruthlessly attacked and stabbed a teen inside a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to police sources, a 16-year-old boy was walking inside the Atlantic Avenue station at approximately 4:08 p.m. when a large group of males, who police also believe to be teens, approached the youngster.

Unfolding in the pedestrian walkway leading to the 3 and 4 train lines, some in the group asked the victim if he was with a gang before raining down a series of punches and kicks on him. The vicious beating only ended after one of the eight perpetrators produced a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the buttocks and torso—it is currently unclear exactly what was used as a weapon.

While the group fled, EMS rushed the 16-year-old to Maimonides Hospital where he is expected to survive the assault.

On Wednesday morning police released images taken from surveillance footage in hopes the public may recognize the attackers and help bring them to justice.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.