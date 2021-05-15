Heartless tough guy in Bronx punches woman in wheelchair on bus

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for the brute who punched a wheelchair-bound woman on board a Bronx bus Friday morning.

Police released on Saturday morning video footage of the tough guy behind the May 14 attack, which took place at about 11:45 a.m. on board a Bx28 bus in the area of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, 67, was riding the Bay Plaza-bound bus when the suspect approached her as headed off the bus.

According to police, the perpetrator struck the woman in the face with his fist without apparent provocation, then departed the bus at the intersection.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. EMS brought the victim to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition for treatment of pain and discomfort.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, believed to be 20 years old, standing about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, white socks and orange Nike sneakers.

The video footage of the attacker was captured by a camera near the corner of Rochambeau and East 206th Streets.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.