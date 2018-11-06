New York City Public Advocate Letitia James will be the state’s next attorney general after beating Republican challenger Keith Wofford Tuesday night.

James, who will be New York’s first black attorney general, won 70.26 percent of the votes and Wofford had 27.53 percent of the votes with 53.05 percent of the polls reporting around 11:20 p.m., according to The Associated Press.

In her victory speech, James pledged to fight against corruption, voter suppression and illegal gun sales, and in favor of environmental protections. She also promised to dive into the Trump Organization to unearth any possible wrongdoings.

“As the next attorney general of his home state, I will be shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn, and I will hold him accountable using the unbending power of the law,” James said of President Donald Trump. “And that goes for anyone looking to sow or to solidify corruption in this state, whether on Wall Street or in Albany.”

James ran her campaign on promises to fight Trump’s policies as well as to crack down on corruption in Albany, though critics often questioned whether her close ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo would inhibit her in the role.

The race for attorney general took a pivotal turn in May, when then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned abruptly over allegations of abuse against several women. His sudden departure opened up the Democratic ticket for a primary race in which James easily won out over Zephyr Teachout, Sean Maloney and Leecia Eve.

Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who is the first woman to hold the position, did not run to keep the office.

James’ victory on Tuesday opens the door for a special election to fill the role of New York City public advocate in 2019.

Anyone who collects enough signatures will be able to run for the position, and several City Council members have already expressed interest. City Councilman Jumaane Williams opened a campaign committee with the Board of Elections in October.

With Nicole Brown and Vincent Barone