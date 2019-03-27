Barron Trump is President Donald Trump's fifth child and only kid with his third wife, Melania Trump. And Melania has said he really takes after Donald, perhaps even more than his grown-up children.

Here are a few things you may not have known about the youngest Trump, who turned 13 on March 20.

He was more than 8 pounds at birth Born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump weighed 8 1/2 pounds, according to the New York Daily News. He is seen here on Jan. 16, 2007 with his parents.

The executive residence is a downgrade Barron grew up inside Trump Tower where he had an entire floor to himself, including his own living room, mom Melania told Parenting.com. Barron and Melania stayed at Trump Tower for almost five months of Donald Trump's presidency. But the two moved into the White House on June 11, 2017.

He's the first first boy in more than five decades Barron is the first young son to live in the White House since JFK Jr. lived there in the early 1960s.

Barron grew up using caviar on his skin Melania used to rub her son in her Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer -- featuring real caviar -- from head to toe every night after his bath, according to a 2013 ABC News story. But the line never took off and her website, Melaniatrump.com, was taken down, the first-lady-to-be tweeted in July.

He goes to a prep school in Maryland Barron attended the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side when he lived in Manhattan. Since moving to Washington, D.C., he is attending St. Andrew's Episcopal, a prep school in Maryland.

Barron takes after dad Barron likes to play golf with his father and used to build cities and airports using Legos for play, Melania told Parenting.com.