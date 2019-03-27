NewsElections Barron Trump: Get to know the president's fifth child By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com Updated March 27, 2019 7:51 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Barron Trump is President Donald Trump's fifth child and only kid with his third wife, Melania Trump. And Melania has said he really takes after Donald, perhaps even more than his grown-up children. Here are a few things you may not have known about the youngest Trump, who turned 13 on March 20. Get the latest NYC news: Sign up for our breaking news emails. He was more than 8 pounds at birth Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Gabriel Bouys Born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump weighed 8 1/2 pounds, according to the New York Daily News. He is seen here on Jan. 16, 2007 with his parents. The executive residence is a downgrade Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt Barron grew up inside Trump Tower where he had an entire floor to himself, including his own living room, mom Melania told Parenting.com. Barron and Melania stayed at Trump Tower for almost five months of Donald Trump's presidency. But the two moved into the White House on June 11, 2017. He's the first first boy in more than five decades Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla Barron is the first young son to live in the White House since JFK Jr. lived there in the early 1960s. Barron grew up using caviar on his skin Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gary Gershoff Melania used to rub her son in her Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer -- featuring real caviar -- from head to toe every night after his bath, according to a 2013 ABC News story. But the line never took off and her website, Melaniatrump.com, was taken down, the first-lady-to-be tweeted in July. He goes to a prep school in Maryland Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero Barron attended the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side when he lived in Manhattan. Since moving to Washington, D.C., he is attending St. Andrew's Episcopal, a prep school in Maryland. Barron takes after dad Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla Barron likes to play golf with his father and used to build cities and airports using Legos for play, Melania told Parenting.com. Barron may share his name with a Trump pseudonym Photo Credit: Getty Images for MSKCC / Peter Kramer Though Donald Trump has denied it, several media outlets have reported that he has used pseudonyms -- including John Barron and John Miller -- on occasion when speaking for the Trump Organization. Barron has been quoted in, among others, the New York Times, and the Washington Post wrote a story about the Miller pseudonym, complete with a recording from a People magazine interview. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump in tweetThe former first daughter also took the opportunity to show her opposition to the president. 8 things to know about Melania TrumpThe first lady moved to Washington, D.C. in June. Fast facts about Donald Trump Jr.Donald Jr. tweeted an email that mentioned Russia's support for his father. Trump's family tree: Who's whoFrom his five children to his five siblings, get to know Team Trump. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.