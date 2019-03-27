LATEST PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
NewsElections

Barron Trump: Get to know the president's fifth child

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com
Print

Barron Trump is President Donald Trump's fifth child and only kid with his third wife, Melania Trump. And Melania has said he really takes after Donald, perhaps even more than his grown-up children.

Here are a few things you may not have known about the youngest Trump, who turned 13 on March 20.

Get the latest NYC news: Sign up for our breaking news emails.

He was more than 8 pounds at birth

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump weighed
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Gabriel Bouys

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump weighed 8 1/2 pounds, according to the New York Daily News.

He is seen here on Jan. 16, 2007 with his parents.

The executive residence is a downgrade

Barron grew up inside Trump Tower where he
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Barron grew up inside Trump Tower where he had an entire floor to himself, including his own living room, mom Melania told Parenting.com.

Barron and Melania stayed at Trump Tower for almost five months of Donald Trump's presidency. But the two moved into the White House on June 11, 2017.

He's the first first boy in more than five decades

Barron is the first young son to live
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

Barron is the first young son to live in the White House since JFK Jr. lived there in the early 1960s.

Barron grew up using caviar on his skin

Melania used to rub her son in her
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gary Gershoff

Melania used to rub her son in her Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer -- featuring real caviar -- from head to toe every night after his bath, according to a 2013 ABC News story. But the line never took off and her website, Melaniatrump.com, was taken down, the first-lady-to-be tweeted in July.

He goes to a prep school in Maryland

Barron attended the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero

Barron attended the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side when he lived in Manhattan.

Since moving to Washington, D.C., he is attending St. Andrew's Episcopal, a prep school in Maryland.

Barron takes after dad

Barron likes to play golf with his father
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

Barron likes to play golf with his father and used to build cities and airports using Legos for play, Melania told Parenting.com.

Barron may share his name with a Trump pseudonym

Though Donald Trump has denied it, several media
Photo Credit: Getty Images for MSKCC / Peter Kramer

Though Donald Trump has denied it, several media outlets have reported that he has used pseudonyms -- including John Barron and John Miller -- on occasion when speaking for the Trump Organization. Barron has been quoted in, among others, the New York Times, and the Washington Post wrote a story about the Miller pseudonym, complete with a recording from a People magazine interview.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD
Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Advocate: LI at risk for Census undercount
A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan
Brian O'Dwyer, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Irish and non-Irish eyes smile on St. Patrick's parade
Dermot Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, speaks about 24-year-old arrested in mob-boss hit: NYPD
NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, Scenes of St. Patrick's Day Parade revelry