Donald Trump is the fourth of five children. His sister, Elizabeth, is a former Chase banker; his other sister, Maryanne, is a retired judge who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit; and his brother, Robert, served as a top Trump executive.

But the sibling who has perhaps garnered the most media attention is Freddy, who died of alcoholism in 1981 at the age of 43 -- whom Trump often references when discussing his decision to abstain from alcohol his entire life.

A New York Times story posted in January 2016 paints a complicated relationship between Donald and Freddy that even extended to his relationship with his older brother's family. The Times reported that Donald helped draft his father's will, which cut Freddy's kids out of the inheritance when Fred Sr. died in 1999. "Freddy's children sued, claiming that an earlier version of the will had entitled them to their father's share of the estate, but that Donald and his siblings had used 'undue influence' over their grandfather, who had dementia, to cut them out," the Times reported. "A week later, Mr. Trump retaliated by withdrawing the medical benefits critical to his nephew's infant child."

Pictured: From left, Robert, Elizabeth, Freddy, Donald and Maryanne.