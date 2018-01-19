President Donald Trump has been married three times and has five children, plus nine grandchildren.

Raised in Queens, Trump came from a big family before starting one of his own — he's one of five children himself.

Donald Trump's parents

Donald Trump was born in Queens in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump. Fred was a Bronx-born New Yorker who made a fortune constructing middle-income apartments in Brooklyn and Queens. Mary was a Scottish immigrant.

Donald has repeatedly refuted claims that his father gave him a large inheritance to start his own company. Hillary Clinton claimed at the first presidential debate during the 2016 election that Trump "started his business with $14 million from his father," but Trump fired back, saying, "My father gave me a very small loan in 1975."

(Credit: Donald Trump via Instagram)

Donald Trump's siblings

Donald Trump is the fourth of five children. His sister, Elizabeth, is a former Chase banker; his other sister, Maryanne, is a retired judge who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit; and his brother, Robert, served as a top Trump executive.

But the sibling who has perhaps garnered the most media attention is Freddy, who died of alcoholism in 1981 at the age of 43 -- whom Trump often references when discussing his decision to abstain from alcohol his entire life.

A New York Times story posted in January 2016 paints a complicated relationship between Donald and Freddy that even extended to his relationship with his older brother's family. The Times reported that Donald helped draft his father's will, which cut Freddy's kids out of the inheritance when Fred Sr. died in 1999. "Freddy's children sued, claiming that an earlier version of the will had entitled them to their father's share of the estate, but that Donald and his siblings had used 'undue influence' over their grandfather, who had dementia, to cut them out," the Times reported. "A week later, Mr. Trump retaliated by withdrawing the medical benefits critical to his nephew's infant child."

Pictured: From left, Robert, Elizabeth, Freddy, Donald and Maryanne.

(Credit: Donald Trump campaign)

Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister

The president's older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who turned 80 on April 5, 2017, has been portrayed as pretty much the polar opposite of her brother, particularly in her lack of need for the spotlight. A lawyer who graduated from Hofstra in the early 1970s, she is a senior judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit -- appointed by Ronald Reagan and promoted by Bill Clinton -- with a reputation for being tough.

Then-candidate Trump evoked his sister in 2015 when discussing his troubles with then-Fox News anchor Megan Kelly -- recall his "bleeding from her wherever" comment -- by telling the New York Times how Maryanne supported him. One thing they definitely have in common: Both draw comments about their signature hairstyles. 

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Ed Jones)

Robert Trump, younger brother

The youngest of the five Trump siblings, Robert is two years the president's junior. Part of the family business for many years, Robert Trump was also linked to the NYC society scene while married to Blaine Trump (pictured, left).

Robert, now retired and living in Hudson Valley, has spent recent years more or less out of the public realm. He did give an interview to Page Six while his sibling was still candidate Trump. The rarity of the conversation is underscored by the headline: "Donald Trump's brother Robert emerges."

"I support Donald one thousand percent," Robert said during the January 2016 interview. "I think he's doing a great job. I think he's got a great message."

(Credit: Getty Images / Desiree Navarro; Newsday / John Paraskevas)

Ivana Trump, first wife

Donald Trump married Czech fashion model Ivana Zelníčková in 1977, and the couple had three children -- Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- before their split and subsequent divorce in 1992.

In an October 2017 interview with ABC, Ivana said she talks to the president about once every two weeks and joked that she is "first lady" because she was Trump's first wife.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Swerzey)

Donald Trump Jr., son

Donald Trump Jr., 40, is Donald Trump's oldest child with Ivana Trump. He serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Donald Jr. is married to Vanessa Haydon and they have five children.

When Donald Jr. and his brother, Eric, took over the family business after their father became president, many were critical of the potential conflicts of interest. A Trump property in India allegedly offered prospective buyers a chance to fly to the United States to meet Donald Jr., sparking more concern that the president's children are using his role to profit, The Washington Post reported.

(Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

Vanessa Haydon, daughter-in-law

Haydon, 40, is a former fashion model. She
Haydon, 40, is a former fashion model. She married Donald Jr. in 2005 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate; the couple has two daughters, Kai and Chloe, and three sons, Donald, Tristan and Spencer. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Kleponis / Pool)

Ivanka Trump, daughter

Ivanka Trump, 36, is Donald Trump's second child with Ivana Trump. The former model now serves as an adviser to her father.

She was previously the executive vice president of the Trump Organization and she has her own jewelry and fashion line. Ivanka is married to real estate developer Jared Kushner, who also advises the president, and the couple has three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

While her opinion is highly regarded by her father, Ivanka has publicly strayed from his position on some issues, including when she tweeted, "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children," after Roy Moore, a candidate for Alabama senator who the president supported, was accused of sexual misconduct with minors.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Jared Kushner, son-in-law

Kushner, 37, a real estate developer who bought the New York Observer while in his 20s, has been married to Ivanka since 2009. Kushner, who played a key role in the Trump campaign, is a senior adviser to the president.

Kushner reportedly feuded with the president's former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was fired from his role in August 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Edelman / Pool)

Eric Trump, son

Eric Trump, 34, is Donald Trump's third child and the last child he had with Ivana Trump. He serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization.

Eric is married to former TV producer Lara Yunaska, and has one son, who was born in September 2017.

Eric has made a number of TV appearances since his dad became president, often defending him and criticizing the media. After the president allegedly used vulgar language to describe African nations and Haiti, Eric dismissed accusations that his dad is racist. "My father sees one color, green," Eric said on "Fox and Friends." "He cares about the economy, right? He does not see race."

(Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Lara Yunaska, daughter-in-law

Lara Yunaska, a former producer at CBS' "Inside Edition," married Eric in 2014 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The two had their first child, Eric "Luke" Trump, on Sept. 12, 2017.

Yunaska is a senior adviser for the president's 2020 campaign, and has hosted several "high-level meetings within the White House to push a variety of domestic policy initiatives," Newsweek reported in November 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jeff J Mitchell)

Marla Maples, second wife

Donald Trump and Marla Maples married in 1993, but their relationship was rumored to have started years earlier. They had a daughter, Tiffany, in 1993 before they divorced in 1999; after splitting, Maples and Tiffany moved to California.

Maples told People in April 2016 that it was her choice to raise Tiffany "outside of the spotlight" and that she considered herself a single mother. "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me," she said. "Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent."

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bob Strong; AFP / Getty Images / Hai Do)

Tiffany Trump, daughter

Tiffany Trump, 24, is Donald Trump's youngest daughter and his only child with Marla Maples. She's reportedly named after jewelry store Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue.

Tiffany grew up in California and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016. She currently attends Georgetown Law.

Tiffany has stayed away from speaking publicly about politics or what she thinks about her father's role, but she did speak at the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016, in support of her dad. "I have admired my father all of my life, and I love him with all my heart," she said.

(Credit: Getty Images for Taoray Wang / Jamie McCarthy)

Melania Trump, third wife

Melania Trump (born Melanija Knavs, but changed to Melania Knauss upon immigrating to the United States) is a former model who worked in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1996. Two years later, she met Donald at a Manhattan party and wouldn't give him her number, instead taking his and calling him a week later.

The couple wed in 2005. They had their first and only child together, Barron, in 2006 -- the same year that Melania became a U.S. citizen.

Melania delayed her move to Washington, D.C., with Barron to allow him to finish the 2016-2017 school year in New York City. Since moving into the White House, the first lady has said her agenda will focus on helping children, but she has yet to formalize any plan of action.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Barron Trump, son

Barron Trump, 11, is Donald Trump's youngest son and only child with wife, Melania Trump.

In an interview with Parenting.com, Melania said Barron is a "very strong-minded, very special, smart boy." She added, "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald."

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton came to Barron's defense after his outfits were criticized by the Daily Caller. "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," she wrote on Twitter.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle)