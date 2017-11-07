On Election Day, New York City voters shared their biggest concerns they felt should be a top priority for the next mayor to address.

In all five boroughs, residents braved the chilly fall weather to cast their vote and express their thoughts about what needs to be improved in the city. They stressed the importance of reducing crime, increasing affordable housing and eradicating homelessness.

"Housing costs would be a big issue. It seems like there's not much affordable for lower-income and middle-income people," said Matthew Tutrone, of Staten Island.

Watch the video to find out what other New Yorkers had to say.