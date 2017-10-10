The final day to register to vote in New York's general election is right around the corner.

New Yorkers who want to vote in the Nov. 7 general election must be registered with the local Board of Elections office by Oct. 13, with mailed registrations with a postmarked date of Oct. 13 arriving to the city BOE by no later than Oct. 18.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is up for re-election this year. Public Advocate Letitia James is also running for re-election, as well as all five borough presidents and city Comptroller Scott Stringer.

To mark National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, NYC Votes and the YMCA of Greater New York hosted dozens of events across the five boroughs where New Yorkers could register to vote.

Events were held at 33 parks department recreation centers around the city. The YMCA also hosted active registration drives at one branch in each borough, and 22 additional branches offered voter registration forms on site.

If you missed the National Voter Registration Day events, here are three ways that you can still register in New York City. Check here if you aren't sure whether or not you're registered.

Online

-If you have a New York State ID, you can register on the Department of Motor Vehicles website, using its online Voter Registration Application. The DMV will forward the form to your county Board of Elections for processing. To register, you will need your DMV-issued driver's license, permit or Non-Driver ID; your ZIP code that is on record with the DMV; and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

By mail

-If you don't have a state ID, go to the New York Board of Elections website to download the Voter Registration Form.

-You can either fill out the form online or after you print it, but you must sign it once it has been printed. Send the completed form to your county's Board of Elections address. The addresses are listed on the second page of the document.

-The form must be postmarked by Oct. 13 for the general election.

-You can also update information, such as your address, with the same form.

In person

-You can also register at your county's Board of Elections office (addresses here), a DMV center or the offices of one of these agencies.