Have a question about how something works in New York City? Or how to find something in the five boroughs? Or anything at all about this concrete jungle?

We want to hear them!

We've put together a guide to recycling dos and don'ts in the city; explored why Staten Island isn't connected to the city by the subway; and told you how to fulfill your dream of becoming a Radio City Rockette. Click here to see more of the questions we've already answered.

Submit your NYC-centric questions below. Please also leave your email so we can let you know if and when your question is featured in NYCurious.