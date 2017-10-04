Three mayoral candidates will take the stage Tuesday night, Oct. 10, in the first general election debate.

While Mayor Bill de Blasio has polled higher than all his challengers, Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis and former NYPD detective Bo Dietl haven’t dropped their fights to defeat him in November.

Each have spent months criticizing de Blasio’s policies, as well as making personal attacks on the mayor, which will likely continue on debate night.

To make the night more interesting, play this drinking game as you watch the debate, which will air on NY1, NY1 Noticias and WNYC.

Drink if...

-Malliotakis offers de Blasio a Red Bull

-de Blasio calls Malliotakis a pro-Trump Republican

-Dietl calls de Blasio “Big Bird”

-de Blasio’s Park Slope gym is mentioned

-de Blasio dodges questions about the subway system by noting that it’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo's responsibility

-Malliotakis accuses “this mayor” of refusing to work with the governor

-any of the candidates call the infrastructure in NYC “Third World”

-Malliotakis accuses de Blasio of trying to “raise a national profile”

-de Blasio starts a sentence with “Look...”

-Malliotakis calls herself the “candidate for the disenchanted”

-Dietl recounts how many times he was robbed while acting as an NYPD decoy cop

-de Blasio refuses to take a side on if statues of Christopher Columbus should be removed

-Malliotakis or Dietl say de Blasio should use his birth name of Warren Wilhelm

-Malliotakis or Dietl accuse de Blasio of corruption

-de Blasio accuses either opponent of making up facts

-Dietl breaks his promise to be “a real gentleman,” not “Wild Man Bo”

-de Blasio or Malliotakis argue over whose Spanish is better

-Malliotakis brings up de Blasio’s donor list

-de Blasio dismisses a question as “apples and oranges”; drink twice if the question is actually a perfectly valid apples to apples comparison